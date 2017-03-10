BSH Radio #104: Yep, blowing out Pittsburgh is still fun
Only a handful of games remain in the disappointing 2016-17 Flyers season, but the weekend brought a rare occasion of pure happiness -- a 6-2 blow out of the rival Pittsburgh Penguins. Bill, Steph, and Charlie discuss the win, and whether it was still fun despite the Flyers' place in the standings.
