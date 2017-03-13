A dominant Evgeni Malkin is the NHL's most dangerous player
With ten points and seven goals in his last six games, Evgeni Malkin has put himself firmly in the conversation for the Art Ross and Rocket Richard trophies. He's now within three points of NHL points leader Connor McDavid , despite playing seven fewer games, and two goals behind NHL co-leading scorers-and Team Canada best friends- Brad Marchand and Sidney Crosby .
