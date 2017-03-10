91 days of Stamkos: Day 87, what was Stamkos' own favorite goal?
In 2015, not many months after Tampa Bay lost the Stanley Cup Final in six games, Steven Stamkos sat down with George Stroumboulopoulos at NHL Media Day. It was one of Strombo's round tables with players , and Stamkos took his place at the table next to Ottawa Senators captain Erik Karlsson and Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby.
Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06)
|Feb '17
|8thPharts
|2
|Crosby ends slump in OT as Pens even East finals (May '16)
|May '16
|The Trout
|1
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|90
|Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Bizarre goal sparks Penguins in 3-1 win over Co... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Columnist: Penguins should make run at Mike Bab... (May '14)
|Jan '15
|catfreak
|2
|NHL: Fleury stops 28 shots as Penguins beat Lig... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|ZenTu
|1
