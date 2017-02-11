Winger Bryan Rust won't play tonight ...

Winger Bryan Rust won't play tonight against Coyotes, but Evgeni Malkin likely will return to lineup

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Post-gazette.com

The Penguins won't have winger Bryan Rust when they face Arizona tonight at Gila River Arena, but there's a good chance Evgeni Malkin will be back in the lineup. Rust was injured in a 4-1 victory Thursday in Denver against the Colorado Avalanche and, while coach Mike Sullivan didn't offer many details about his status Friday afternoon after the Penguins practiced, he did rule out Rust for tonight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06) 19 hr 8thPharts 2
News Crosby ends slump in OT as Pens even East finals (May '16) May '16 The Trout 1
News Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07) Oct '15 Fart news 90
News Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15) Mar '15 stewart scott 2
News Bizarre goal sparks Penguins in 3-1 win over Co... (Mar '15) Mar '15 stewart scott 2
News Columnist: Penguins should make run at Mike Bab... (May '14) Jan '15 catfreak 2
News NHL: Fleury stops 28 shots as Penguins beat Lig... (Dec '14) Dec '14 ZenTu 1
See all Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Penguins Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,366 • Total comments across all topics: 278,767,190

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC