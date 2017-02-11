Winger Bryan Rust won't play tonight against Coyotes, but Evgeni Malkin likely will return to lineup
The Penguins won't have winger Bryan Rust when they face Arizona tonight at Gila River Arena, but there's a good chance Evgeni Malkin will be back in the lineup. Rust was injured in a 4-1 victory Thursday in Denver against the Colorado Avalanche and, while coach Mike Sullivan didn't offer many details about his status Friday afternoon after the Penguins practiced, he did rule out Rust for tonight.
