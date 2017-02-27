WBS Weekly: Stadium Series Edition

On the heels of a three-game weekend that ended up with three losses and zero points, WBS headed up to the legendary Utica Memorial Auditorium on Friday night for a contest against the fifth place team in the North Division, the .500 Utica Comets. Unfortunately, the Penguins would see their losing streak extended to four, as Jordan Subban and Darren Archibald paced the Comets to a 2-1 victory.

