WBS Weekly: February 6, 2017
The WBS Penguins opened up the second half of their schedule with the return of an old friend to the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, as longtime fan favorite Bobby Farnham led the North Division's third place team, the St. John's IceCaps, into the WB to take on the league's best team. The North Andover, MA native Farnham spent three seasons with WBS, tallying a total of 17 goals and 22 assists in his 217 regular season and playoff games, but it was his 714 penalty minutes, approximately 5,481 hits , and boundless energy that endeared him to fans, and upon his return, Farnham received a stellar "welcome home" video and a rousing ovation from the crowd of 4,822.
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC