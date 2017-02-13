WBS Weekly: a week of mixed results

The WBS Penguins opened up their latest four-game-in-six-day stretch with the final regular season game in their history against the St. John's IceCaps, which will be moved to Laval, Quebec next season and be rebranded as the Rocket. Based on the outcome, I'll be quite happy to not see them again, as the IceCaps embarrassed the Penguins with four goals in the second period, including two in 49 seconds, a third on a 5 on 3 PP, and the fourth shorthanded.

