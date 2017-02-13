WBS Weekly: a week of mixed results
The WBS Penguins opened up their latest four-game-in-six-day stretch with the final regular season game in their history against the St. John's IceCaps, which will be moved to Laval, Quebec next season and be rebranded as the Rocket. Based on the outcome, I'll be quite happy to not see them again, as the IceCaps embarrassed the Penguins with four goals in the second period, including two in 49 seconds, a third on a 5 on 3 PP, and the fourth shorthanded.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pensburgh.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06)
|Feb 10
|8thPharts
|2
|Crosby ends slump in OT as Pens even East finals (May '16)
|May '16
|The Trout
|1
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|90
|Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Bizarre goal sparks Penguins in 3-1 win over Co... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Columnist: Penguins should make run at Mike Bab... (May '14)
|Jan '15
|catfreak
|2
|NHL: Fleury stops 28 shots as Penguins beat Lig... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|ZenTu
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Penguins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC