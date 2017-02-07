The wait well worth it for the Pengui...

The wait well worth it for the Penguins' Carter Rowney

A managerial finance major at the University of North Dakota, Penguins center Carter Rowney is about a year away from being able to take his CPA Exam and become a Certified Public Accountant. Or if things don't work out as a pro hockey player, a hypothetical twist to Rowney's story that appears to be in no danger of happening anytime soon.

