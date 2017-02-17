Tatar, Vanek lead Red Wings past Penguins
Admittedly not where they want to be in the standings, the Detroit Red Wings still have plenty of fight left. Tomas Tatar and Thomas Vanek scored early third-period goals to lead the Red Wings to a 5-2 victory against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday.
