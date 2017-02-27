Stars rally in the 3rd to top Pens 3-2

Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby and Ian Cole join others in congratulating Jake Guentzel, left rear, after his goal against the Dallas Stars in the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, in Dallas. less Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby and Ian Cole join others in congratulating Jake Guentzel, left rear, after his goal against the Dallas Stars in the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, ... more Pittsburgh Penguins' Sidney Crosby celebrates after Jake Guentzel scored against Dallas Stars' Kari Lehtonen, center, laying on ice, of Finland, in the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, in Dallas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.