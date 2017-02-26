Sidney Crosby reunited with old linem...

Sidney Crosby reunited with old linemates

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

It might not have a catchy nickname - not yet, at least - but the line of Sidney Crosby, Patric Hornqvist and Carl Hagelin returned for the Penguins Saturday night at Heinz Field. The trio played together early this season and with injuries to two of Crosby's regular linemates, Conor Sheary and Bryan Rust, they reunited for the Stadium Series game Saturday night against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06) Feb 10 8thPharts 2
News Crosby ends slump in OT as Pens even East finals (May '16) May '16 The Trout 1
News Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07) Oct '15 Fart news 90
News Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15) Mar '15 stewart scott 2
News Bizarre goal sparks Penguins in 3-1 win over Co... (Mar '15) Mar '15 stewart scott 2
News Columnist: Penguins should make run at Mike Bab... (May '14) Jan '15 catfreak 2
News NHL: Fleury stops 28 shots as Penguins beat Lig... (Dec '14) Dec '14 ZenTu 1
See all Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pittsburgh Penguins Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,763 • Total comments across all topics: 279,180,548

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC