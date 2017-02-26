Sidney Crosby reunited with old linemates
It might not have a catchy nickname - not yet, at least - but the line of Sidney Crosby, Patric Hornqvist and Carl Hagelin returned for the Penguins Saturday night at Heinz Field. The trio played together early this season and with injuries to two of Crosby's regular linemates, Conor Sheary and Bryan Rust, they reunited for the Stadium Series game Saturday night against the Philadelphia Flyers.
