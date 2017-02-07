'Shifty' Johnny Gaudreau a key cog in Flames attack
It's easy to overlook Johnny Gaudreau as the Penguins prepare to face Calgary a 7:08 tonight at PPG Paints Arena. After all, Penguins captain Sidney Crosby, who has 997 career points, will be trying to become the 86th player in NHL history to record 1,000.
