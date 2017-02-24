Schultz and Letang "game-time decisions" for Penguins Stadium Series game

Defensemen Justin Schultz and Kris Letang both practiced with the Penguins at Heinz Field Friday afternoon, but coach Mike Sullivan said the two will be "game-time decisions" for the team's game against the Flyers Saturday night. Schultz has missed the last three games with a concussion he sustained Feb. 16 against Winnipeg, while Letang missed Thursday's practice and is, according to Sullivan, day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

