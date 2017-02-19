Pregame: Penguins vs. Red Wings,
The Penguins are riding a nine-game point streak entering Sunday's 3 p.m. matinee against the Detroit Red Wings at PPG Paints Arena. A big part of that success has been Matt Murray, who's unbeaten in his last six and has a 1.63 goals-against average and a .949 save percentage during that stretch.
