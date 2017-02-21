Poll: Primarily Drafting Defence - 2017 NHL Draft

Over the 2016/17 NHL season the Pittsburgh Penguins have been dealt a series of injury blows that have forced front office to call up a handful of players from Wilkes/Bare Scranton. These players including Jake Guentzel, Carter Rowney, Cameron Gaunce, Steve Oleksy, Chad Ruhwedel, Josh Archibald, David Warsofsky and Derrick Pouliot have done an admirable job considering they have all had to play to some degree useful minutes.

