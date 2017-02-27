Pittsburgh Penguins pay visit to Dall...

Pittsburgh Penguins pay visit to Dallas Stars as trade rumors swirl in NHL

10 hrs ago

Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby will lead the Pens into Dallas to take on the Stars at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at American Airlines Center. Crosby scored his NHL-leading 34th goal on Saturday as the Penguins won outdoors at Heinz Field, beating Philadelphia 4-2.

