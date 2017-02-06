Pens Points: Twice as Nice
A big weekend against two teams that had their way with the Penguins earlier this season broke in favor of the good guys as the Pens swept the weekend with wins over the Columbus Blue Jackets and the St. Louis Blues . Friday night the Pens knocked off the division rival Blue Jackets in overtime on a goal by Phil Kessel and followed it up the next night with a dominating 4-1 victory over the Blues with Sidney Crosby recording two goals and an assist to lead the way.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pensburgh.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crosby ends slump in OT as Pens even East finals (May '16)
|May '16
|The Trout
|1
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|90
|Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Bizarre goal sparks Penguins in 3-1 win over Co... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Columnist: Penguins should make run at Mike Bab... (May '14)
|Jan '15
|catfreak
|2
|NHL: Fleury stops 28 shots as Penguins beat Lig... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|ZenTu
|1
|Notre Dame Football Faces QB Conundrum (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|ND Irish
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Penguins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC