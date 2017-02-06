Pens Points: Twice as Nice

A big weekend against two teams that had their way with the Penguins earlier this season broke in favor of the good guys as the Pens swept the weekend with wins over the Columbus Blue Jackets and the St. Louis Blues . Friday night the Pens knocked off the division rival Blue Jackets in overtime on a goal by Phil Kessel and followed it up the next night with a dominating 4-1 victory over the Blues with Sidney Crosby recording two goals and an assist to lead the way.

