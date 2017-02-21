Pens Points: Storm Weathered
After suffering their first regulation loss since January on Sunday, the Pens wasted no time bouncing back and jumped right back in the win column with a 3-1 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night. Goals by Scott Wilson , Sidney Crosby , and Evgeni Malkin paced the Pens on the scoreboard and Matt Murray made those goals stand up, stopping 29 of 30 shots thrown his way.
