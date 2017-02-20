Pens Points: Goalie Swap?

The Pens are preparing to take on a Western Conference foe, the Dallas Stars could have more interest in a Penguins player than previously thought, Jake Guentzel is staking his claim to remain in the lineup, and the Pens' defense corps is looking to increase the pressure on opponents. News on these topics and much more in today's Pens Points! After a tough shootout loss to the Flames on Tuesday, the Pens are back in action tonight as they head out to face the Colorado Avalanche.

