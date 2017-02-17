Penguins' Wilson out at least 1 month...

Penguins' Wilson out at least 1 month with upper-body injury

17 hrs ago

When Lehigh Valley defenseman Samuel Morin sent Jean-Sebastien Dea crashing into the boards during the third period of a 7-1 win for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Feb. 4, Tom Sestito was there with a big right hook to drop the 6-foot-7 Morin to the ice in a heap. After Morin delivered another illegal hit in Tuesday's 5-1 win for the Penguins, the league stepped in and slapped him with a two-game suspension on Thursday.

