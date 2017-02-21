Penguins vs. Hurricanes Recap: Top stars take penalties, score goals in Pittsburgh win
Nick Bonino misses his first game of the year so Carter Rowney is able to get back in the lineup. Steve Oleksy and Cameron Gaunce continue their shuffle, with it being Oleksy's turn to play.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pensburgh.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06)
|Feb 10
|8thPharts
|2
|Crosby ends slump in OT as Pens even East finals (May '16)
|May '16
|The Trout
|1
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|90
|Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Bizarre goal sparks Penguins in 3-1 win over Co... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Columnist: Penguins should make run at Mike Bab... (May '14)
|Jan '15
|catfreak
|2
|NHL: Fleury stops 28 shots as Penguins beat Lig... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|ZenTu
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Penguins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC