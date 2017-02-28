Penguins trying to keep focus ahead of NHL trade deadline
When Penguins defenseman Ian Cole was asked Tuesday about the possibility of some teammates being nervous around Wednesday's trade deadline, he made it clear no one was exempt from the unease that surrounds this week in the NHL. Cole's name has not been bandied about in many trade rumors over the past few days, but his approach speaks to how no one can be quite sure when they may be told to pack their bags and get on a plane for another city.
