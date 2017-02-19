Penguins mull trade options amid inju...

Penguins mull trade options amid injuries to Maatta, Schultz

15 hrs ago Read more: Post-gazette.com

Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford acknowledged recently that he would like to add a defenseman before the NHL trade deadline March 1. But while being without Schultz and Maatta for a while might add some urgency to the hunt for a defenseman or two, Rutherford said Saturday that he won't necessarily be able to make a deal sooner simply because they are out. "I don't think it changes a whole lot," he said.

