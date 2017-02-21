Penguins defenseman Kris Letang looking for opportunity to build his game
When Mike Sullivan took over as coach in December 2015, perhaps no Penguins player aside from Sidney Crosby benefited more than Kris Letang, who produced 15 goals, 53 points and a plus-23 rating over his final 46 contests, a ridiculous run that should have made him a Norris Trophy finalist. While Letang's 2016-17 point production again is among the best for NHL defensemen, he feels there's another level to reach, but three injuries have made it difficult for him to find any shred of continuity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06)
|Feb 10
|8thPharts
|2
|Crosby ends slump in OT as Pens even East finals (May '16)
|May '16
|The Trout
|1
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|90
|Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Bizarre goal sparks Penguins in 3-1 win over Co... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Columnist: Penguins should make run at Mike Bab... (May '14)
|Jan '15
|catfreak
|2
|NHL: Fleury stops 28 shots as Penguins beat Lig... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|ZenTu
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Penguins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC