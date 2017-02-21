Penguins defenseman Kris Letang looki...

Penguins defenseman Kris Letang looking for opportunity to build his game

When Mike Sullivan took over as coach in December 2015, perhaps no Penguins player aside from Sidney Crosby benefited more than Kris Letang, who produced 15 goals, 53 points and a plus-23 rating over his final 46 contests, a ridiculous run that should have made him a Norris Trophy finalist. While Letang's 2016-17 point production again is among the best for NHL defensemen, he feels there's another level to reach, but three injuries have made it difficult for him to find any shred of continuity.

