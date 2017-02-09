Penguins' blue line solid with top six healthy defensemen
As the Penguins head into the final 30 games of the regular season and toward the playoffs, one of their chief concerns will be making sure they get to the postseason in peak physical shape. And, based on the way the season has played out so far, nowhere is that more important than on the blue line.
