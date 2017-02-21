Outdoors game gets needed cold

Mother Nature appears ready to make a kick save on spring ahead of tonight's Stadium Series outdoors game between the Flyers and Penguins at Heinz Field. After a week of temperatures more suitable for early May than late February gave NHL vice president of facilities operations Dan Craig some anxious moments, a cold front expected to move in early this morning should have things feeling a bit more seasonal when the puck drops between the cross-state rivals .

