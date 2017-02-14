NWHL shines during All-Star Weekend in Pittsburgh
The National Women's Hockey League took their show on the road and brought their 2017 All-Star Festivities to Pittsburgh and the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex the past weekend. The NWHL brought their product to Western Pennsylvania, to showcase women's hockey in the area.
