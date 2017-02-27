NHL Trade Rumors: Washington and Pitt...

NHL Trade Rumors: Washington and Pittsburgh battling it out for Kevin Shattenkirk?

10 hrs ago Read more: Pensburgh

The NHL trade deadline is Wednesday afternoon so the reports and rumors are flying around now like crazy. One popular one making the rounds is that the rival Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals could be doing battle over trying to acquire the best known defenseman on the trading block - the Blues Kevin Shattenkirk According to Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun, the Capitals are in the running for Kevin Shattenkirk.

