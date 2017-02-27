NHL trade rumors: Penguins' Marc-Andre Fleury could be on the move
Martin Hanzal went from Arizona to Minnesota, Toronto got Brian Boyle from Tampa Bay, Vancouver sent Alex Burrows to Ottawa and Washington landed Kevin Shattenkirk from St. Louis. Those were just a few of the deals that took place Monday, two days before the NHL's trade deadline arrives at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
