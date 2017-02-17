NHL Trade Deadline: Rutherford says, ...

NHL Trade Deadline: Rutherford says, "We'll be looking at adding 1 or 2 more defensemen."

This isn't exactly breaking news given uninspired defensive play and recent injuries to Justin Schultz and Olli Maatta , the Pittsburgh Penguins need defensemen. Their general manager Jim Rutherford admitted as much today to the Tribune Review's Jonathan Bombulie : He already had been looking for defensive help for a while, starting long before Maatta had hand surgery that will keep him out six weeks and Schultz was diagnosed with a concussion.

Chicago, IL

