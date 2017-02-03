NHL Capsules
Phil Kessel celebrated the 800th game of his career in style, scoring twice, including the winner 3:15 into overtime to lead the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 4-3 victory over the suddenly scuffling Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday night. Nick Bonino added his eighth for Pittsburgh and Patric Hornqvist scored his fifth goal in his last five games for the Penguins.
