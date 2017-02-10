Murphy's 1st of season wins it for Coyotes in OT vs. Pens
Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Josh Archibald celebrates his goal with center Eric Fehr as Arizona Coyotes defenseman Michael Stone, right, looks on during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. Rain and snow this evening.
Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions
|Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06)
|Fri
|8thPharts
|2
|Crosby ends slump in OT as Pens even East finals (May '16)
|May '16
|The Trout
|1
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|90
|Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Bizarre goal sparks Penguins in 3-1 win over Co... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Columnist: Penguins should make run at Mike Bab... (May '14)
|Jan '15
|catfreak
|2
|NHL: Fleury stops 28 shots as Penguins beat Lig... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|ZenTu
|1
