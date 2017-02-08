Malkin takes limited contact, could p...

Malkin takes limited contact, could play on Penguins road trip

Read more: Post-gazette.com

The Penguins center still sported the same, gray sweater he's been wearing since Monday, an indication he's not quite ready for full contact, but Malkin did take contact on a limited basis on Wednesday at practice, the first time that's happened since he sustained a lower-body injury on Jan. 24. Speaking inside the team's dressing room at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry, coach Mike Sullivan said Malkin would accompany the Penguins on their two-game road trip: Thursday in Colorado and Saturday at Arizona. "We're trying to slowly introduce him into the battles to make sure that we give him the best chance to recover the right way," Sullivan said.

