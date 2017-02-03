Life on the Road - Pittsburgh Penguins

13 hrs ago Read more: St. Louis Game Time

While we may never know for sure, it seems likely that the Blues' 3 -0 win in Pittsburgh on Jan. 24 may have salvaged Ken Hitchcock's job for a week. If that game had gone another direction, we may have been looking at an earlier transition and may have a better idea of how the switch to Mike Yeo is affecting the team.

