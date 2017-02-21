Jets steamed by NHL's decision to suspend Trouba but not Malkin
Ottawa Senators' Mark Stone lies injured on the ice after being hit hard by Winnipeg Jets' Jacob Trouba during third period NHL hockey action in Ottawa, Sunday February 19, 2017. Blake Wheeler was still puzzled Tuesday morning by the NHL's disciplinary process.The Winnipeg Jets captain understood why the league dealt teammate Jacob Trouba a two-game suspension for his hit to the head of Senators winger Mark Stone, but he couldn't fathom how Evgeni Malkin escaped punishment for a similar check to the head a few days earlier.
