Jets steamed by NHL's decision to suspend Trouba but not Malkin

14 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

The Winnipeg Jets captain understood why the league dealt teammate Jacob Trouba a two-game suspension for his hit to the head of Senators winger Mark Stone, but he couldn't fathom how Evgeni Malkin escaped punishment for a similar check to the head a few days earlier. "I think we feel internally like they got half of it right," Wheeler said before a meeting with the Maple Leafs.

Chicago, IL

