Jacques Martin assesses the Penguins defensemen

Martin, who coaches the team's defensemen, has been pleased with how well the Penguins have been able to cover for several injuries, nobody more or better than the pairing of Justin Schultz and Ian Cole. Although Schultz was in concussion protocol as of Sunday, he also was sixth in the NHL in points by a defenseman with 56. His plus-31 rating ranked fourth, while Cole was fourth in the NHL in blocked shots entering Monday.

