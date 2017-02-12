Gene Collier: History (and trivia) conspire against Mike Sullivan, Penguins
Reviewing your Penguins coordinates, you'll note we're two months from the glorious NHL playoffs, a little more than two weeks away from the rumors riot called the trade deadline, and about 120 days from the Stanley Cup championship parade that won't happen in Pittsburgh. Nobody wins consecutive Stanley Cup titles anymore.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06)
|Fri
|8thPharts
|2
|Crosby ends slump in OT as Pens even East finals (May '16)
|May '16
|The Trout
|1
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|90
|Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Bizarre goal sparks Penguins in 3-1 win over Co... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Columnist: Penguins should make run at Mike Bab... (May '14)
|Jan '15
|catfreak
|2
|NHL: Fleury stops 28 shots as Penguins beat Lig... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|ZenTu
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Penguins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC