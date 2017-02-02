For once, the hype about a loaded division is true, and it's the one the Penguins call home

You hear it every year, repeated ad nauseam by coaches, players and executives in every NHL city throughout North America: Our division is so tough. Toss the Bad News Bears, Little Giants and District 5 from The Mighty Ducks into a seven- or eight-team grouping, and it's entirely possible - no, likely - you'd still hear about how there are no nights off.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.