Flames edge Penguins 3-2 in shootout; Crosby gets point 998
Kris Versteeg scored the only goal in the shootout and the Calgary Flames recovered after a furious third-period rally by the Pittsburgh Penguins to get a 3-2 victory on Tuesday night. Chad Johnson stopped 31 shots in regulation and then turned away Pittsburgh's Phil Kessel and Sidney Crosby in the shootout.
