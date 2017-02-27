Examining Jake Guentzel's playmaking abilities for the Penguins
When Jake Guentzel was called up for the Penguins earlier this season, many of us were hoping that he would be able to make a spot for himself. Just a few months later, he is showing off some playmaking abilities that are making it clear why he has made that spot for himself.
