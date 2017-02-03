Daniel Carr scores twice in AHL return as IceCaps down Penguins 5-2
Daniel Carr scored twice in his return to the American Hockey League as the St. John's IceCaps downed the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 5-2 on Friday night. Carr was reassigned to the IceCaps on Wednesday by the Montreal Canadiens, where he had two goals and six assists in 31 NHL games.
