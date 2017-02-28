Conor Sheary eyes return to Penguins lineup
So, despite what he was wearing, Sheary - who is expected to miss his 12th game in a row because of an unspecified injury when the Penguins face Dallas Tuesday at American Airlines Center - actually did absorb a little contact in that workout. "It might be sore [Tuesday]," Sheary said.
