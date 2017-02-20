Breaking down how the Flames 3M Line scored a beautiful goal against the Penguins
Flames fans these days seem pretty high on what they have dubbed the '3M Line' - Michael Frolik , Mikael Backlund , and Matthew Tkachuk ...and it's easy to see why, after seeing how quickly they moved through the zone and scored a gorgeous goal against the Penguins . As Justin Schultz leaned into a puck at the blue line trying to keep it in, he ended up turning the puck over to Mikael Backlund.
