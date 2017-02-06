Boston Bruins fire coach Claude Julien
In this Jan. 22, 2017 file photo, Boston Bruins head coach Claude Julien motions to an official during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh. On Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, the Bruins fired Julien, who was in his 10th season as head coach, and named assistant Bruce Cassidy interim coach.
