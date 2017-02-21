Behind Enemy Lines: Pittsburgh Penguins cruising toward the postseason

The Pittsburgh Penguins enter play tonight on a two game losing streak, but that streak is only a blip on the radar as the Stanley Cup Champions set their sites on defending their crown in the Stanley Cup playoffs come April. The Penguins have used their team speed and skill combined with a league-best 204 goals this season to overwhelm many of their opponents in route to a 36-14-8 record, good for third best in the NHL.

