Behind Enemy Lines: Pittsburgh Penguins cruising toward the postseason
The Pittsburgh Penguins enter play tonight on a two game losing streak, but that streak is only a blip on the radar as the Stanley Cup Champions set their sites on defending their crown in the Stanley Cup playoffs come April. The Penguins have used their team speed and skill combined with a league-best 204 goals this season to overwhelm many of their opponents in route to a 36-14-8 record, good for third best in the NHL.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canes Country.
Add your comments below
Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06)
|Feb 10
|8thPharts
|2
|Crosby ends slump in OT as Pens even East finals (May '16)
|May '16
|The Trout
|1
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|90
|Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Bizarre goal sparks Penguins in 3-1 win over Co... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Columnist: Penguins should make run at Mike Bab... (May '14)
|Jan '15
|catfreak
|2
|NHL: Fleury stops 28 shots as Penguins beat Lig... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|ZenTu
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pittsburgh Penguins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC