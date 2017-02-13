Bear Tracks 2/13

The Bears faltered a bit over the weekend, losing another overtime game Friday to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 4-3, defeating visiting Hartford 4-2 Saturday, then dropping a 5-4 decision Sunday in Bridgeport. Picking up just three points means Hershey remains in fifth place in the Atlantic Division behind pace-setter Wilkes-Barre/Scranton , Lehigh Valley , Providence and Bridgeport .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.