Analyzing the Penguins trading history under Jim Rutherford's tenure as GM
When Jim Rutherford was hired as General Manager of the Pittsburgh Penguins on June 6th, 2014, he was tasked with rebuilding a very broken Penguins team assembled by Ray Shero. Given the Penguins history of being cap ceiling team in the Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin era, and one that should be contending for the Stanley Cup every year, they didn't have the time for a long rebuild.
Pittsburgh Penguins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rangers hand Penguins 8th straight loss (Jan '06)
|Feb 10
|8thPharts
|2
|Crosby ends slump in OT as Pens even East finals (May '16)
|May '16
|The Trout
|1
|Hockey tribute for slain man (Feb '07)
|Oct '15
|Fart news
|90
|Penguins beat Sharks 3-2 in shootout (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Bizarre goal sparks Penguins in 3-1 win over Co... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|stewart scott
|2
|Columnist: Penguins should make run at Mike Bab... (May '14)
|Jan '15
|catfreak
|2
|NHL: Fleury stops 28 shots as Penguins beat Lig... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|ZenTu
|1
