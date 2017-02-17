Analysis | Malkin: 'I'm not trying to play dirty'
Evgeni Malkin insisted that he wasn't trying to hurt Winnipeg's Blake Wheeler on Thursday inside PPG Paints Arena. No such apologies to everyone else, though, after Malkin has seemingly made up for lost time in a hurry with his recent return from a seven-game absence because of a lower-body injury.
