WBS Weekly: January 24, 2017
After extending their winning streak to seven games with a 3-1 victory in Syracuse on January 14, the Penguins continued their road trip on Martin Luther King Day with an afternoon engagement against the Crunch missing one of their biggest stars, as Jake Guentzel was promoted to Pittsburgh alongside Chad Ruhwedel. Perhaps not surprisingly, the rematch did not go nearly as smoothly as the Saturday game, as Syracuse rode goals from Yanni Gourde, Daniel Walcott, and Slater Koekkoek to establish a 3-0 lead in the second period.
